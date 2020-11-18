Jennifer Lopez On How She Fights Depression During The Pandemic

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the struggles that she and her family are facing during the pandemic. Like many others, the 51-year-old actress and her children have faced low moments throughout recent months.

“It’s not easy,” she told Spanish-language station, El Zol 107.9, according to Radio.com. “During this pandemic, I think everybody had a moment when they were depressed or they were scared about what was going to happen.”

“I had a lot of moments where I felt really bad,” she continued. “My kids, too. Everybody in the house.”

Lopez has 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also has two children, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, from a past marriage.

Lopez recalled one moment where Emme came to her, upset and frustrated at the state of the world.

“My daughter came to my bed and was crying, ‘Why is this happening? I miss my friends. Why is this happening in our life?’” Lopez shared. “[With] everything that was going on, there were protests and a lot of things they were seeing.”

“[I told her] sometimes things need to change and when things change, sometimes it hurts a bit. But it will always be for the good of everyone,” she added. “Sometimes you have to live those moments and you have to stay strong and grateful in those moments, because we have so much — we have our health, we’re together, we have love.”

As for how to deal with mentally challenging days, Lopez stressed the importance of staying active.

“It’s more important on the days that you feel bad that you get up and do something,” she said. “Do a little workout at home, do something that’s going to make you feel good, cook something you like. Lift yourself up — keep going.’”

In April, Rodriguez told ET that his and Lopez’s blended family had been making the most of their extra time together.

“We’re so grateful, first of all, to be healthy,” he said. “[The pandemic] makes you appreciate the little things in life and grateful for everything that we have. We’re healthy and kicking along trying to do the best we can.”

“I’m actually thrilled to be home because I’m never home, so I’m making the best out of it,” Rodriguez added. “We’re playing wiffle ball, we’re playing chess, we’re playing checkers, we’re playing Monopoly, and for us to have dinner with the kids every day is like a dream.”

