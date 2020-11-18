Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Share Adorable Messages To Celebrate 20 Years Of Marriage

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared sweet messages to each other to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary Wednesday.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones announced their engagement in December 1999 before marrying at New York’s Plaza Hotel on November 18, 2000.

The actor posted a story about how they met on Instagram, revealing how he’d first set eyes on his soon-to-be wife after watching her as Elena Montero in the 1998 film “The Mask Of Zorro”.

He shared in a voice clip, “I’m watching this movie and then I say: ‘Wow, who is this girl, she’s incredible!'”

Douglas explained that a month later he was at the Deauville Film Festival in France in August 1998 when he realized the cast of “The Mask Of Zorro” would be attending, so he asked his assistant to find out if Zeta-Jones would be there.

She agreed to go for a drink with Douglas and even invited him to dinner with the film company.

The pair also had a night cap, where Douglas delivered his infamous line about wanting to have her children.

The actor said, “I probably made a big mistake but I looked at her and said: ‘I just wanted to tell you, I’m going to be the father of your children.’

“And she looked at me and said: ‘I’ve heard a lot about you, I’ve heard a lot about you. I guess it’s all true. Goodnight!'” he went on.

“I thought I had completely blown it but I’m happy to say, we made contact and the rest is history!”

Zeta-Jones, who now shares two children — son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17 — with Douglas, also posted an adorable clip on Instagram, which included numerous photos of their time together.