Trevor Noah Explains Why His 2020 Has Been ‘One Of The Most Liberating Years’

The host of “The Daily Show” is seeing the silver lining of a very hard year.

Trevor Noah is one of three stars on the new covers of GQ‘s annual “Men of the Year” issue, alongside George Clooney and Megan Thee Stallion.

RELATED: Trevor Noah Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Trolling Trump

In the issue, the comedian and late-night star discusses the pandemic, political polarization in America, and his own struggles with depression.

“For me, this has been one of the most liberating years mentally and emotionally, because it freed me from a lot of the paradigms and anchors that I had created for myself,” Noah says. “For me, the coronavirus, if you look at it objectively, has stripped away a lot of the bullsh**t.”

Talking about his approach to political comedy as host of “The Daily Show”, Noah says, “My instinct as a person has always been to try to translate what people are saying to each other. What I’ve learned in America is people don’t like the complexity and the messiness of nuance.

“What I’m doing on the show is, I’m just gonna speak my truth and appeal to fellow human beings and say, ‘Yo, man. A lot of things that we’re gonna deal with in the world are messy and complicated,’” he continues. “For many countries around the world, I think the idea has been ‘[Coronavirus] is real, but how do we deal with it?’ In America, from the get-go, it was, ‘Either it’s bulls**t or it’s very real.’ ‘Wait, what?’ It’s been very interesting to live through this in America… The fact that we can’t even agree that there is a problem is very strange.”

Trevor Noah. Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis for GQ

RELATED: Trevor Noah On Why He’ll Never Complain About Quarantine Life: ‘I’m Lucky… I Have My Health’

Noah also talks about depression and how “The Daily Show” has helped provide him a much-needed routine.

“Sometimes you wake up and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to do this today.’ That’s one of the greatest blessings that ‘The Daily Show’ has given me. One of the best things for depression is routine and goal-oriented tasks. Every day I have to make a show. Every day I have to finish the show. Every day I have to let go of the show,” he explains. “I don’t want to be the hardest-working man in Hollywood. I don’t want to be on the Forbes list. I don’t want to be part of any of that. Forbes’ Happiest List—put me there if there’s such a thing.”