Prince Harry Volunteers With COVID Support Organization For Veterans

Prince Harry is giving back.

Last week, the royal visited Compton, California, to join volunteers from The Mission Continues Los Angeles Service Platoon working with the Compton Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Walker Family Events Foundation to provide COVID relief.

RELATED: Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Harry packed and distributed food parcels for veterans, their families, and other at-risk communities in the city.

The WFEF posted photos of Harry lending a helping hand on Instagram:

RELATED: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Add Two New Members To Their Team

Harry is himself a veteran, having served in the British army in Afghanistan on two tours. He had to step down from his military appointments earlier this year when he and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior royals.