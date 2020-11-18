George Clooney Reflects On Russell Crowe Feud: ‘He Picked A Fight With Me’

George Clooney is looking back on his 15-year-old feud with fellow actor Russell Crowe.

Clooney lands the Dec. 2020 cover of GQ, the publication’s “Man of the Year 2020” edition. The “Ocean’s Eleven” actor reflects on the feud’s start and its evolution.

“Just out of the blue, he’s like, ‘I’m not some sellout like Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford and George Clooney.’ I’m like, ‘Where the f**k did that come from?'” Clooney says.

The sellout claims were in response to Clooney and others starring in a string of television commercials.

“The truth is that [Crowe] did send me a book of poems to apologize for insulting the s**t out of me, which he did,” he adds. “He picked a fight with me. He started it for no reason at all. He put out this thing saying, ‘George Clooney, Harrison Ford, and Robert De Niro are sellouts.'”

Clooney responded by putting out a statement and poking fun at 30 Odd Foot of Grunts, Crowe’s dud of a band.

“I put out a statement saying, ‘He’s probably right. And I’m glad he told us, ’cause Bob and Harrison and I were also thinking about starting a band, which would also fall under the heading of bad use of celebrity,'” Clooney says.

“And that’s when he really went off on me. ‘Who the f**k does this guy think he is? He’s a Frank Sinatra wannabe.’ He really went after me.”

Clooney says Crowe knew the two would cross paths on the award circuit and reached out to him: “I think he said, ‘I was misquoted.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever.'”

The iconic actor much prefers to watch others feud on social media than engage in one himself.

“I have much more fun watching Chrissy Teigen,” Clooney shares. “Somebody steps into her world and you go, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t do that, dude.’ It’s so much fun.”