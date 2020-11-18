Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Hasn’t Spoken To Dustin Diamond Since ‘Saved By The Bell’ Ended

With a reboot of “Saved By The Bell” poised to hit TV screens with a few familiar faces this month, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren admits she hasn’t kept in touch with Dustin Diamond since the end of the original series.

“I haven’t talked to him in a long time,” she says of Diamond during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen. “Honestly, I think since we finished the show is the last time I spoke to him, but not because of anything bad.

“He was always nice to me, and he’s had his journey,” she says, possibly referencing Diamond’s legal troubles and an unflattering 2009 “Saved By The Bell” tell-all book that was slammed by his former castmates.

“I’ve kept more in touch with Mark-Paul, Tiffani, Mario, and then from time to time, Lark,” she says. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, and Lark Voorhies all return in various capacities for the revival alongside Berkley Lauren.

For any fans holding out for a Screech cameo in the rebooted “SBTB”, Berkley Lauren suggests fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

“I don’t know if he will make an appearance. We’ll see if there’s another season. It may be something to explore,” she adds.

As for her other iconic role in “Showgirls”, Berkley Lauren laughs when asked if she kept any costumes her character Nomi wore in the film.

“What costumes?” she deadpans, joking about keeping her bedazzled nipple accessories.

“Honestly, my favourite part of the whole thing were the big dance numbers. I lived for that,” the actress says, adding one of Nomi’s most iconic lines, “‘I’m a dancer.'”

The rebooted “Saved By The Bell” will premiere on W Network on Thursday, Nov. 26.