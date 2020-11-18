‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ Welcomes Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson & More

Christmas queen Mariah Carey is delivering a Christmas special and soundtrack this holiday season.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” will premiere this December on AppleTV+. The special also includes an accompanying soundtrack. Carey will release the single and music video for “Oh Santa!” featuring Ariana Grande and Hudson on Dec. 4.

The entire soundtrack will premiere Dec. 4 on Apple Music and on all other platforms one week later. It also includes a new version of “Sleigh Ride” and contributions from Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri.

Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris round out the guest list. Oh, and Carey’s twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, will also appear.

“Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey,” a press release reads.

#MariahsMagicalChristmas coming to @appletv on december 4th (no i’m not okay nor will i ever recover) 🤍 love u forever @mariahcarey pic.twitter.com/aDKo9BcUAA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 18, 2020

“Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing, and groundbreaking animation,” the release adds, “the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” debuts globally on Friday, December 4.