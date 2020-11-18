Kelly Clarkson Honours Amy Winehouse With ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse with this cover of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”.

Clarkson teamed up with the “Kelly Clarkson Show” house band for this riveting cover on Wednesday’s edition of “Kellyoke”.

“Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” — sometimes known as “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” — was originally written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King and recorded by the Shirelles in 1960.

Winehouse recorded a cover of the song in 2004 for the “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” soundtrack. It was released as a track on her posthumous 2011 album Lioness: Hidden Treasures.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside”, Coldplay’s “The Scientist”, and Shania Twain’s “No One Needs To Know”.