Jennifer Aniston Becomes The Face And Chief Creative Officer Of Wellness Brand Vital Proteins

Jennifer Aniston is getting into the wellness business.

On Wednesday, the star of “The Morning Show” announced her global partnership with collagen and wellness brand Vital Proteins, People reported.

Aniston will serve as Chief Creative Officer for the company, as well as the global face of the brand’s forthcoming advertising campaign.

“Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day,” Aniston said.

On Instagram, Aniston shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos with Vital Proteins’ products.

According to a press release, the 51-year-old has been using the brand’s products since 2016, including the Collagen Peptides powder, the Vitality Immune Booster supplement powder sticks in Clementine and the Collagen Creamer in Vanilla.

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago,” she said. “Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me.”