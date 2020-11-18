Ryan Phillippe Says He Thought His Parents Would ‘Disown’ Him For ‘Cruel Intentions’

Ryan Phillippe didn’t think his parents would be fans of “Cruel Intentions”.

Phillippe played Sebastian Valmont in the 1999 flick, with him saying during an interview on the Barstool Sports “KFC Radio” podcast this week: “I thought my parents were going to disown me,” due to them being super-religious.

The actor explained how they had not been on good terms before when he played the role of gay teen Billy Douglas on “One Life to Live”.

Phillippe shared, “I had grown up going to, like, Baptist school and Christian school. When I was a senior in high school, I played the first gay character on a soap opera — first gay teenager ever — and so I was shunned at that point. I mean, this was 1992, and I was playing a gay teenager and I was in a Christian school. They weren’t happy about it.”

From left: Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, 1999. © Columbia /courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

RELATED: Ryan Phillippe Took His Son On An Adventure To Find Space Aliens For His 17th Birthday

However, he insisted he doesn’t regret playing the part in “Cruel Intentions”.

“I’ve still never played a character like that since,” he said. “I want to get back to playing a character like Sebastian in ‘Cruel Intentions’. It was just so fun to be so flippant and sort of like, you know, the emotions are theatrical.”

Phillippe said how he loves seeing new fanbases popping up.

“It’s cool that it holds up, man, you know, a lot of time,s to take a movie from a specific point in time that’s supposed to connect with a younger crowd and it just stays. This movie somehow finds new fans all the time,.”

RELATED: Ryan Phillippe Throws Shade At Ellen DeGeneres While On Jog Through Los Angeles

“You know, they were going to do a series about ‘Cruel Intentions’, a TV series a year or so ago. There’s, like, a musical out there that’s really good actually, they put it back in theatres for its 20th anniversary — that only happens [to], like, ‘The Godfather’.”