Cardi B To Be Named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year At 2020 Women In Music Event

Cardi B will be honoured as Woman of the Year at Billboard‘s 2020 Women in Music event.

The 15th annual event will go live virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-9 pandemic, with Teyana Taylor serving as host. Cardi will be named Woman of the Year; however, she is not the only artist being celebrated.

Jennifer Lopez will join the likes of Alanis Morissette, Cyndi Lauper, Mary J. Blige, Shania Twain and Aretha Franklin as recipients of the Icon Award. Dua Lipa will receive the Powerhouse Award after the commercial success of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia.

Dolly Parton is 2020’s Hitmaker Award recipient, Chloe x Halle will receive the Rising Star Award and Canada’s own Jessie Reyez will be honoured with the American Express Impact Award.

Finally, the 2020 Executive of the Year Award will be presented to Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas, the minds behind #TheShowMustBePaused movement following the killing of George Floyd.

Billboard‘s 2020 Women in Music will air on Dec. 10 and can be live-streamed here. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.