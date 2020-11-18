Jennifer Lopez Talks Owning Her Power As A Woman And What She’s Learned During The Pandemic

Boss moves come naturally to Jennifer Lopez.

The “Hustlers” star is on the new cover of WSJ. Magazine, which has also named her Pop Culture Innovator of the Year.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez On How She Fights Depression During The Pandemic

“There’s the entertainment silo,” Lopez says in the issue, talking about her business empire. “There’s the investment silo. There’s the building businesses silo. And in the entertainment silo, there’s a producing silo, an acting silo, a performing silo and the music silo. And everything needs to be managed and looked after properly, right?”

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

The actress and singer also talks about owning her power as a woman.

“There is something in me that wants to endure,” she says. “I feel youthful and I feel powerful and I want to show women how to be powerful. There was a lot of symbolism in the performance at the Super Bowl. I wanted to be at the top of the Empire State Building, like King Kong, beating my chest: ‘I’m here!’ You know? It’s a very powerful thing to use your femininity and your sensuality. We are here and we matter. We deserve to be equal. You have to count us.”

The 51-year-old isn’t putting her success in romantic comedies behind her, either, with her next starring role in “Marry Me” set to premiere next year.

“We love these movies,” Lopez says. “These movies are necessary. Elaine and I have kind of built a career on, you know, incorporating romantic comedies into our lives in a very real way. You can watch people find their way and figure it out and fall in love over and over and over. It never gets old.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Dress As Madonna And Bruce Springsteen For Halloween: Pics

Lopez also opens up about her experience being under lockdown during the pandemic, and all that she’s learned in the last several months.

“I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn’t done in probably—ever,” she says. “And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren’t fine with. It was just a real eye-opener and a reassessment, to really take a look at what was working and what wasn’t working.

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

She continues, “You thought you were doing OK, but you’re rushing around and you’re working and they’re going to school and we’re all on our devices. We’re providing this awesome life for them, but at the same time, they need us. They need us in a different way. We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don’t want to miss things. And I realized, ‘God. I would have missed that if I wasn’t here today.’”

Lopez adds, “I feel like everybody aged, like, three years during this pandemic. I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now. When did this happen? They’re not our babies anymore. They’ve been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up. So did we.”

Lopez’s cover of WSJ. Magazine’s November Innovator’s Issue, out on newsstands Saturday, Nov. 21.