Brad Pitt Hands Out Groceries To Low-Income Families In Los Angeles

Brad Pitt is doing work on the ground.

Pitt was spotted in South Centra Los Angeles last week handing out boxes of groceries to low-income families in the area. Sporting a face mask, to protect himself and others during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a casual ensemble, Pitt’s presence reportedly went unnoticed by the general public.

Brad Pitt. Photo: Coleman-Rayner

“He was completely committed, you could see it wasn’t a case of him turning up and showing his face,” an insider told DailyMail. “He had his gloves on and he was involved as much and probably more than anyone else there… His heart was in it and it was just a hats-off moment. It seemed like it was the real Brad Pitt, which we don’t really ever get to see.”

“He was there between three and four hours and he would only stop every hour or so to have a quick three-minute break to smoke a cigarette and then he was back at it,” the source added. “He was grabbing more boxes than anyone there and then carrying probably six boxes at a time on a cart.”

The source notes that Pitt did not appear to make a publicity stunt out of the good deed. The only time he unmasked was to hang out with his fellow volunteers after those in line had left.

Brad Pitt. Photo: Coleman-Rayner

“He did that non-stop and towards the end when all the boxes had been unloaded he was handing them out to the people in line,” they explained. “There was zero swagger, when he went out to hand over boxes to the crowds he had his mask on. Most people in the crowd probably didn’t know who he was.”

“At the end, he took his mask off when he was chatting to all of the volunteers at the back of the truck after those lining up for food had gone,” the insider said.