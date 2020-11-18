Letitia Wright Gets Real About The Woes Of Dating In The Spotlight

Life in the spotlight might be grand for Letitia Wright, but dating is another story.

As the December cover star for Dazed magazine, the actress, 27, opened up about trying to find love and how she hopes her movie roles will help further the Black Lives Matter movement.

RELATED: John Boyega And Letitia Wright Featured In Extended Trailer For Amazon Anthology Series ‘Small Axe’

After wrapping Steve McQueen’s “Mangrove”, Wright says she learned of the death of George Floyd, which promoted the Black Lives Matter, movement from her director, “It feels like life imitating art and art imitating life.”

“I’m just tired really, tired of constantly having to say the same things…” she added. “We said it beforehand for years, and then you say it again, and then you say it again, and then you say it again, and then you’re in ‘Mangrove’, and then you’re in the street demonstrating.”

“Mangrove” follows the true story of “The Mangrove Nine, who clashed with London police in 1970. The trial that followed was the first judicial acknowledgment of behaviour motivated by racial hatred within the Metropolitan Police.”

RELATED: Letitia Wright Says It’s ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Before ‘Avengers’ Bosses Make An All-Female Movie

But when it comes to dating, it’s a completely different challenge.

While explaining that her friend told her to try dating apps, Wright joked, “She has the benefit of exploring without somebody going, ‘Oh my God! Wakanda Forever!’ She doesn’t have that problem.” “Wakanda Forever” is a reference to the 2018 smash hit “Black Panther”, which Wright also starred in.

She added, “I just need to meet the one person that’s for me and that’s it. Done. I don’t need to do all that website stuff.”

Wright’s issue of Dazed hits newsstands on Nov. 19.