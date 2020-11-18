Teen Girls Fight For Survival On A Deserted Island In Amazon’s New Series ‘The Wilds’

Being a teenage girl can be tough, especially when trapped on a deserted island.

Amazon Prime Video’s new YA series “The Wilds” mixes teenage girl angst with elements straight out of “Lost” and Lord Of The Flies.

Part survival, part “dystopic slumber party”, according to the show’s official synopsis, “The Wilds” follows a group of teenage girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a remote island. Opinions, past traumas and secrets threaten to tear what little camaraderie the group has apart as they face the show’s big twist — they’re not on this island by accident.

“The Wilds” marks Amazon’s first foray into young adult storytelling and the series was given a full episode order back in May 2019 in an attempt to lure younger viewers to the platform.

The series will launch on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 11.