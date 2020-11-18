Alison Brie Once Saw Justin Bieber Singing About Pasta In A Italian Hotel Pool

Justin Bieber can literally sing about anything and Alison Brie proved that during an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday.

Brie, who introduced Bieber’s performance at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, told the host how a couple of years ago she and her husband Dave Franco were at an Italian hotel when they had an interesting encounter with the “Baby” singer.

The actress shared, “My husband Dave was shooting a movie in Italy, I had a few days off, so I flew out to meet him and we went to this very small remote town to stay at this little hotel we’d stayed at once before for a weekend getaway.”

Brie shared how she knew “things were awry” when she spotted a large group of young women standing at the entrance of the hotel, as well as seeing “helicopters and drones” flying around.

“So hours go by, it’s 5 p.m., no one’s there, everyone’s left, Dave and I are the last people at the pool, we’re buried in our books,” she recalled of the trip. “Then I hear a young gentleman come out to the pool, I hear him order some food… Penne, penne pasta, good choice,” Brie said she thought at the time.

“So then the guy gets in the pool, I still can’t see him because I’ve been reading and he starts singing to himself. And this guy is just in the pool swimming and singing like, ‘Penne pasta, penne pasta, penne penne penne.’ I look to Dave and he’s clocking who the guy is and the look on his face, I’m like, ‘Who is it? Do we know him?’ And Dave is like, ‘You wouldn’t believe me if I told you.'”

“I have to say, it was delightful in the moment,” Brie added to Kimmel. “But hours later Dave and I are brushing our teeth, getting ready for bed and the two of us, ‘Penne pasta, penne pasta.’ To this day, we’re just like, ‘It was catchy. That guy’s got a gift for music.'”