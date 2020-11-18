Prince Harry Says Military ‘Changed My Life For The Better’ During Stand Up For Heroes

Prince Harry is once again giving back to the military community, this time by taking part in Stand Up for Heroes’ virtual gala.

“My experience in the military made me who I am today — and it also connected me with some of the strongest, funniest, and most memorable people I’ve ever met,” the Duke of Sussex said during the event.

“I wanted to honour the legacy of these men and women who have given up so much — from time with family to birthdays missed and even births missed. Some lost their limbs and others lost their lives,” he added. “It’s for that reason that I created the Invictus Games — to give injured servicemen and women a platform to excel and reaffirm their values of resilience, of community and strength, which are inherent in each and every one of us.”

Prince Harry started the Invictus Games with the first sporting event taking place in 2014. They have since been held around the world, including Toronto in 2017.

After stepping down as a working royal earlier this year, Harry was “devastated” to have to give up his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines. Despite no longer having the title, Harry said that he is still “committed to a life of service.”

“[My military] experience changed my life forever and for the better. It changed how I viewed sacrifice and service. I was born into a life of duty, but it was during my decade in the army that I committed to a life of service,” Harry, who served for 10 years, said.

Harry concluded by reminding everyone about the importance of taking care of each other.

“For the whole world, this year has been and continues to be incredibly hard. But we’ve also seen incredible resilience and purpose. As far as I see it, service is what happens in the quiet and in the chaos. It’s what happens when people aren’t looking and it’s about how we take care of each other every single day,” he said.

Stand Up For Heroes will raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation and is hosted by Jon Stewart. Other guests during the evening include Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen and Sheryl Crow.

Stand Up For Heroes can be watched here starting at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 18.