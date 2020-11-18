Logan Paul Goes Viral For Defence Of Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover

Looks like Logan Paul is a Harry Styles stan.

During the latest episode of the controversial YouTube star’s podcast, “Impaulsive”, Paul got in a heated argument with his co-hosts, Mike Majlak and George Janko, while discussing the One Direction alum’s Vogue magazine cover.

Styles’ spread in the magazine made headlines for his gender-bending cover.

While both Majlak and Janko argued that Styles’ looks were not “manly”, Paul slammed their points.

“It ain’t manly, bro,” Janko said, prompting Paul to reply, “Bro? Why? What is manly to you? Isn’t manly being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are? Regardless of what people think about what you are wearing.

“I get that and I understand it’s okay to venture out and try new things… and I think it’s great for people not to judge other people but…” Janko refuted before Paul cut him off once again, “Yeah, just like you are now?”

“Why are you getting combative?” Majlak asks Paul.

“Because you guys are the type of people who are like, ‘No, men gotta be men and they can’t wear dresses,’” Paul hits back. “Suck a d**k bro. I would do this in a heartbeat.”

logan paul standing up for harry styles is something i’m so here for pic.twitter.com/60REUdmBNa — HL Daily (@91CANY0NMO0N) November 18, 2020

The short clip quickly went viral on Twitter, leaving many users surprised they actually agree with Paul.

“Okay, I’d never taught id say that but I’m on logans side,” one fan wrote, while another called Majlak and Janko for “gaslighting.”

i actually agree with logan paul for once. pic.twitter.com/2CVwRfkX1p — nia (@Niaamarie14) November 18, 2020

I didn't think I'd be defending Logan Paul in 2020 – but I can't not point out this CRYSTAL CLEAR attempt at gaslighting. Logan points out a toxic thought & the other guy gets SO defensive he tries to make Logan feel like he's being crazy and unreasonable. https://t.co/UsXT7JsSgo — bianca (@itsbinkybee) November 18, 2020

okay id never taught id say that but im on logans side — nika wants to sleep (@goldwnharry) November 18, 2020

Whew the gaslighting — Jay²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ ♡’s em (@coconillax) November 18, 2020

I never thought I would say this but good for him. He did the right thing. — Magz²⁸♡I need help♡ (@1Dwillbemydoom) November 18, 2020

if anyone wondered what gas lighting was this is the perfect example of gas lighting.

as for logan paul, he did right by not only refuting toxic masculinity, but talking about it when he has a young audience. logan paul doing right and we love to see it

pic.twitter.com/6eiwmXb9ru — mace ᴴ ◟̽◞̽ ² ⁸ (@cuntrolharold) November 18, 2020

Olivia Wilde, Zach Braff, Styles’ mom and more have already come to the singer’s defence.