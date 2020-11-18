Court Docs Reveal Meghan Markle Gave Friend Permission To Speak To Biography Authors

New details in Meghan Markle’s case against the Mail on Sunday have been revealed and it has to do with the biography Finding Freedom that was released over the summer.

A court filing obtained by The Telegraph states that the Duchess of Sussex did give a friend permission to speak to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for the biography about the letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle which was then published by the paper.

Lawyers for Meghan wrote that she “was concerned that her father’s narrative in the media that she had abandoned him and had not even tried to contact him (which was false) would be repeated, when in fact she had tried to call him, and text him, and had even written a letter to him to try to persuade him to stop dealing with the media; and he had written back to her.”

“Accordingly, she indicated to a person whom she knew had already been approached by the authors that the true position as above (which that person and several others who knew the Claimant already knew) could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation,” the documents continue.

“She does not know to what extent or in what terms this one item of information concerning her communications with her father was shared with the authors.”

Meghan is suing the paper for publishing the handwritten letter, but the legal team for the paper is arguing she always wanted to make it public. Finding Freedom has since been dragged into the mix, as the MoS’ team says that Meghan collaborated with the authors.

Both Meghan’s team and the authors have remained adamant that Meghan and Prince Harry never directly participated. An insider told ET Canada that they didn’t collaborate with the authors “formally or informally” and that Meghan only told the friend that she “did write the letter”, nothing more.

They continued to say that despite the MoS’ lawyers turning the case of Meghan, the “Duchess is not on trial”.

A statement issued at the time of release said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom’”.

Another source added that Meghan’s team is “prepared” to argue this point in trial and that a “witness statement” will back that up.