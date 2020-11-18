Kurt Russell Reveals How ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Inspired His ‘Christmas Chronicles’ Performance

If “The Christmas Chronicles 2” feels like “Lord of the Rings”‘ Rivendale, you have Mel Gibson and “The Passion of the Christ” to thank.

Russell recently sat down with the New York Times ahead of the premiere of “The Christmas Chronicles 2” where he revealed how his performance as Santa Claus took inspiration from Gibson’s depiction of Jesus Christ.

“It’s not to be taken lightly,” Russell said of the Yulish-Elvish language spoken in the upcoming film. “I’ll never forget when I saw ‘The Passion of the Christ’ and went, ‘Mel discovered something that nobody figured out for all this time we’ve been making movies.'”

“If you do anything that’s historical, especially the Bible, and you do it in an original language, it gives it a sense of authenticity,” he continued. “And when I saw that, and I read this script, I thought, elvish will give this a sense of authenticity.”

The impending Christmas movie stars Russell alongside his real-life wife, Goldie Hawn, as well as Tyrese Gibson and Darlene Love.

“The Christmas Chronicles 2” premieres Nov. 25 on Netflix.