Christmas Has Arrived In ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special’ Trailer

We’re all celebrating the holidays together.
On Wednesday, Disney+ debuted the trailer for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special”.
The special brings together the cast of the hit streaming series for a whole lot of music and good holiday cheer.
Included in the trailer is a preview of the new song “The Perfect Gift”, written and performed by star Joshua Bassett.
Additionally, the special will include a sneak peek of the song “Something In The Air”, which will be featured in the upcoming second season of the series when it makes its streaming premiere.
See the full tracklist for the special:
“This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)” – performed by Sofia Wylie
“The Perfect Gift” – written and performed by Joshua Bassett
“Feliz Navidad” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini
“The Hanukkah Medley” – performed by Julia Lester
“Last Christmas” – performed by Matt Cornett
“White Christmas” – performed by Larry Saperstein
“Little Saint Nick” – performed by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett
“Believe” – performed by Dara Reneé
“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” – performed by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr
“River” – performed by Olivia Rodrigo
“Something In The Air” – performed by the season two cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”
“That’s Christmas To Me” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini
“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – performed by Dara Reneé
Fans can watch “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” on Friday, Dec. 11. The soundtrack will be available to stream on Nov. 20.