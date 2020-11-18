Christmas Has Arrived In ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special’ Trailer

We’re all celebrating the holidays together.

On Wednesday, Disney+ debuted the trailer for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special”.

RELATED: Zac Efron Introduces ‘High School Musical’ Singalong, Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Post Bloopers

The special brings together the cast of the hit streaming series for a whole lot of music and good holiday cheer.

Included in the trailer is a preview of the new song “The Perfect Gift”, written and performed by star Joshua Bassett.

Additionally, the special will include a sneak peek of the song “Something In The Air”, which will be featured in the upcoming second season of the series when it makes its streaming premiere.

RELATED: ‘High School Musical’ Cast To Reunite For ‘Disney Family Singalong’: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and More

See the full tracklist for the special:

“This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)” – performed by Sofia Wylie

“The Perfect Gift” – written and performed by Joshua Bassett

“Feliz Navidad” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini

“The Hanukkah Medley” – performed by Julia Lester

“Last Christmas” – performed by Matt Cornett

“White Christmas” – performed by Larry Saperstein

“Little Saint Nick” – performed by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett

“Believe” – performed by Dara Reneé

“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” – performed by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr

“River” – performed by Olivia Rodrigo

“Something In The Air” – performed by the season two cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

“That’s Christmas To Me” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – performed by Dara Reneé

Fans can watch “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” on Friday, Dec. 11. The soundtrack will be available to stream on Nov. 20.