History Is Made In New Trailer For Regina King’s ‘One Night In Miami’

In her directorial debut, Regina King creates a moment in history.

On Monday, the official trailer dropped for “One Night in Miami”, the highly anticipated new film envisioning a meeting of the minds between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown in 1964.

The film earned acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, with praise for the performances by Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom Jr. and Aldis Hodge.

“On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history,” the official description reads. “When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Odom) and Jim Brown (Hodge).”

“‘One Night In Miami’ is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.”

A teaser for the film was originally released in November.

Prime Video also released a set of four character posters for the film, featuring the four stars.

The film was written by Kemp Powers, based on the play of the same name, and also stars Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick.

“One Night in Miami” hits Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 15, 2021.