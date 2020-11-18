Kelly Osbourne Rocks Stylish Eye Patch After Makeup Injury

Kelly Osbourne is joining her fellow Kelly, Kelly Clarkson, in revolutionizing the eye patch look.

Osbourne was spotted en route to The Ivy in West Hollywood on Tuesday wearing a stylish eye patch. The British entertainer recently revealed how she suffered an eye injury. Osbourne, 36, moved suddenly while getting her makeup done and her makeup artist accidentally scratched her eye.

“When your makeup artist says don’t move – don’t move!’ Kelly said on her Instagram Story. “I’m currently on the way to the eye doctor because I scratched my f**king eyeball on a mascara wand! It was my fault! It really was my fault. I moved right into it. I really hope I get an eye patch, because that would be a f**king look!”

Clarkson is another celebrity recently seen sporting an eye patch.

“Something got in there, maybe cut it, did something. It got infected,” Clarkson explained at the time. “When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ I had to shoot ‘The Voice,’ a full day for, I think it was Battle Realities, in a patch and I was wearing all black ‘cause it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin.”