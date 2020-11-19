Courteney Cox Pays Tribute To Original ‘Scream’ Director Wes Craven After New Sequel Wraps

“Scream” is officially ready to be scaring its way through theatres.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the upcoming fifth instalment of the hit horror franchise, as well as the original film, took to social media on Wednesday to reveal “Scream”, which will also serve as the official title, has wrapped filming.

“That’s a wrap on ‘Scream’, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film!” he wrote. “Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote ‘Scream’ and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans.”

Also marking the end of filming was Courteney Cox, who shared a throwback photo of herself and late director West Craven, who directed “Scream” and its three sequels.

“Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” wrote Cox in the caption. “What I found was an incredible new cast and two uber talented directors. I’m sure Wes will be so proud.”

The cast of the upcoming “Scream” includes veterans Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Marley Shelton, as well as newbies Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid.

“Scream” is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the screenplay.

The upcoming flick is scheduled to hit big screens on Jan. 14, 2022.