Mandy Moore Celebrates Anniversary: ‘2 Years Have Flown By In The Blink Of An Eye’

Mandy Moore has had a tremendous couple of years Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore celebrated her two-year wedding anniversary in a touching Instagram post. The “This Is Us” actress also shared a photo of their wedding ceremony.

“Two years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side,” she wrote. “I’m not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us… for what I get to carry around in my heart.”

“Thank you for your grace, patience, humour, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor,” she continued. “Oh and I can’t wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love.”

Moore and Goldsmith started dating in 2015. They got engaged in Sept. 2017 and tied the knot in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 18. The couple is expecting their first child next year.