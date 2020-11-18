Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Following Ex Naya Rivera’s Tragic Death

Ryan Dorsey is looking for justice following the tragic death of his ex-wife Naya Rivera.

According to TMZ, Dorsey filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their son, Josey, 5, on Tuesday.

Dorsey, Josey and Rivera’s estate are suing Ventura County, California, where his mother died in July, after accidentally drowning in a lake. The United Water Conservation District and the county’s Parks and Recreation Management are also named in the lawsuit for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The complaint alleges that the “Glee” actress’ death was preventable and that the boat she and Josey had rented from Lake Piru did not meet with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards.

“[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,” the court documents claim, via Us Weekly. “Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices.”

The suit also alleges that Lake Piru did not have “a single sign anywhere — not at the entrance, at the dock, at the popular swimming area of Diablo Cove, not anywhere — warning of the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop offs, or the trees, brush and other debris that congest its waters due to the vastly changing water levels and winds.”

Rivera was declared missing after Josey, then 4-years-old, was found alone on a rented boat on July 8. After searching for five days, her body was found in the lake. She was 33.