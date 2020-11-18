Taylor Lautner Isn’t Coming Back For New ‘Sharkboy & Lavagirl’ Sequel

Taylor Dooley and J.J. Dashnaw in "We Can Be Heroes". Photo: NETFLIX

Fans want to know where Taylor Lautner went.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first official photos from “We Can Be Heroes”, a standalone sequel to 2005’s “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl”.

And while original star Taylor Dooley is back to reprise her role as Lavagirl, fans were quick to note that “Twilight” star Lautner, who played Sharkboy in the original, is nowhere to be seen.

Taylor Dooley and Taylor Lautner in “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl”. Photo: Dimension Films/Everett Collection/CP Images

Instead, the role is being filled by “Spy Kids” actor J.J. Dashnaw.

The new film sees Lavagirl and Sharkboy returning as parents, with “Brid Box” actress Vivien Lyra Blair playing their daughter.

But on Twitter, fans were not impressed with the idea of Lautner being missing from the action.

WHO’S THAT SHARKBOY IMPOSTER WHERE IS TAYLOR LAUTNER pic.twitter.com/cHmv3bg6rF — alias (@itsjustanx) November 18, 2020

Wait so Taylor Lautner is not back as Sharkboy? And that's why they gave a helmet to the new actor pic.twitter.com/cRCEJyZQZK — franco of rivia (@ARKHAMSKlNG) November 18, 2020

I’m sorry but Taylor Lautner will always be THE sharkboy and Netflix should’ve done everything possible to get him out of the cave where he’s hiding. I want my full 2005 nostalgia experience! pic.twitter.com/LCGjZp8Znj — Nala (@currambalana) November 18, 2020

Now what was taylor Lautner doing that was so important he couldn’t help us relive our childhoods for a second https://t.co/F9460lYswI — throatzilla (@dojamowry) November 18, 2020