Rachel Bloom Singing ‘Space Jam’ While Giving Birth Is The Most Impressive Thing You Will See Today

Rachel Bloom might just take the award for most optimistic mother in labour.

Bloom appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers”. Over the course of their conversation, Bloom provided “Late Night” with a video of her delivering her daughter. In the video, Bloom delivers not only a baby but also a rather impressive performance of “Space Jam” by Quad City DJ.

“You know, I was making a labour playlist,” Bloom explained. “And I was like, ‘What’s going to make me happy? And what’s going to make my vagina muscles wanna push a baby out?’ There was only one answer.”

Bloom and her husband, Dan Gregor, welcomed their daughter earlier this year. She announced the birth on April 1. Bloom spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after delivering her baby.