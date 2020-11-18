Mel Gibson Promises ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Is ‘Absolutely On The Way’

Mel Gibson has a surprise for fans, another “Lethal Weapon” is happening.

The actor, 64, appeared on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday and reassured fans that “Lethal Weapon 5” is “absolutely on the way.”

According to Gibson, Richard Donner, the film’s director, has already been working on the next film.

“The man who was behind all that, the man who brought it to the screen, and gave it the goodies, is working on it right now. Richard Donner. He’s a legend,” Gibson revealed.

The upcoming fifth installment comes 22 years after “Lethal Weapon 4”.

Producer Dan Lin previously confirmed that Gibson and Danny Glover are set to star in the upcoming fifth installment.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter at the time, Lin explained, “We’re trying to make the last ‘Lethal Weapon’ movie. And Dick Donner’s coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story is very personal to him.”

Adding, “Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script.”

The original “Lethal Weapon” premiered in 1987.