Amelia Hamlin Got Breast Reduction Surgery After Getting ‘Strep’ In Her ‘Left Breast’

Amelia Hamlin is opening up about her health problems.

Hamlin, the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, opened up about her health complications and unusual diagnosis on the “Skinny Confidential: Him & Her” podcast. It all started with a badly infected piercing.



RELATED: Lisa Rinna Responds To Rumours Husband Harry Hamlin Had An Affair

“I had a 104 fever. 104. My left boob was out to here. I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever that is. It was the worst thing I’ve ever been through,” she said. “I went to the emergency room, they told me, ‘You have a kidney infection.’ No, I didn’t have a kidney infection. [I] had to go to Cedars [Sinai [hospital’s] special disease doctor and he was like, ‘Yeah, you have strep in your left breast.’”

“The nipple piercing [was] being pulled [and] caused a small abrasion in my body. I already had the strep living in my system and then it went to that part of my body because it was an open wound. When I tell you, my boobs were this big. And I, like, didn’t just get those down naturally,” Hamlin elaborated. “I had to fully get surgery.”

RELATED: Amelia Gray Hamlin Gets Real About Her Battle With Anorexia

The now 19-year-old model was “12 hours away from going into sepsis.”

“I think my mom’s gonna kill me but I’ve never said that,” she concluded. “It made my boobs so uneven and [I] was like, ‘Oh, my god, am I really gonna have to live the rest of my life with my left boob this significantly larger than my right boob?’”