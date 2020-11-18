Zendaya Reflects On History-Making Emmy Win: ‘I’ll Definitely Remember That One Forever’

Zendaya is looking back at her historic win at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

The actress, 24, who took home a Lead Actress in a Drama statue at the awards ceremony for her role as Rue on HBO’s “Euphoria”, is Essence magazine’s 50th-anniversary cover star and opened up about what that moment felt like.

For the spread, Zendaya paid tribute to model and actress Donyale Luna.

This was an absolute honor to grace this very special 50th anniversary cover of @essence while paying tribute to the iconic Donyale Luna, often credited as the first black supermodel. Shot by AB+DM Studio, Interview by @SylviaObell pic.twitter.com/Iuo2zh32G5 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) November 18, 2020

“There’s a video of me that a family friend took while I was waiting, and you can see my leg shaking,” she recalled. “In my head I was like, ‘Dude, just chill out. What will be, will be.’ I remember taking a deep breath, and then hearing my name, and then my family screamed. I was worried that if they kept screaming for too long, I wouldn’t have any time to actually say anything—but I didn’t want to stop them, because they were having a great time.”

She added, “It was a very special night. I’ll definitely remember that one forever…”

Following her win, which made her the youngest actress to win in the Lead Actress category, she received a lot of love from her fellow Black actresses.

“I’m honoured to have that support, especially from my fellow young Black creatives. Through this Emmy’s period, especially, I felt a strong sense of support within our community, which I’m really grateful for,” Zendaya explained. “I think what’s slowly starting to happen is, artists like Issa Rae and Lena Waithe have created opportunities that have resulted in more of us being in these rooms. That’s such a special feeling, and I think it’s definitely changing the idea that there can only be “one at a time,” which is false. I love to see that genuine love and respect for each other’s work. I hope that we continue to expand that in all kinds of beautiful ways, because I think we’re on a really good path.”

The “Spiderman: Homecoming” actress also shared her New Year’s wish for Black women, revealing she hopes “for us to continue to fully realize our power and harness it to do great things, because we are incredibly powerful. We’re often convinced that we’re not, and taught to shrink—but we have to believe in our collective power. I always think of that Beyoncé song, ‘They’ll never take my power, my power, my power.’ Let’s take that energy into the new year…”

Zendaya’s issue of Essence magazine hits newsstands Nov. 24.