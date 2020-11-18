Rachel Lindsay Reveals ‘The Bachelorette’ Hired A ‘Diversity Consultant’ Prior To Tayshia Adams’ Season

Rachel Lindsay is opening about the strides towards diversity being made within the “Bachelor” franchise now that Tayshia Adams has replaced Clare Crawley in the current season, becoming the second woman of colour to be the Bachelorette.

“I’ve been a big proponent for diversity and inclusion. I think it’s so important. And I don’t think this is said enough that Tayshia is representing two cultures, two communities. She is Black and Latina,” Lindsay said in an interview with Us Weekly.

“And everyone just wants to call her the second Black Bachelorette. But she’s a first in that she’s Black and Latina. And there are women out there that she’s representative of that I couldn’t even represent because I’m not Latina. And I think that is getting lost in all of this. Let’s give Tayshia the credit for what she is and what she represents. And let’s give a handclap to the show for taking the right steps toward diversity and inclusion,” Lindsay added.

RELATED: Tayshia Adams Says There’s Going To Be A Shock Ending In This Season’s ‘Bachelorette’

For anyone wondering if Lindsay will be making an appearance in Adams’ season, Lindsay says to stay tuned.

“Obviously, I wanted to be a part of Tayshia’s season. It’s history,” she explained. “And I’m happy that the show was able to make that happen. And I come later in the season. There’s your tip, I come later!”

According to Lindsay, Adams’ casting is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Admits She ‘Didn’t Like’ Clare Crawley’s ‘Bachelorette’ Promo Poster

“They could have chosen a number of women, and they decided to bring Tayshia. To me, that’s a step,” she explained, adding, “We need to see people behind the camera that are representative of different cultures. I know that they have hired a diversity consultant, which I think is a great idea. We need somebody who is checking people making decisions, to make sure that they are either sensitive or inclusive to different cultures. So I think that’s a step in the right direction as well. Also in the storylines. I want to see the storylines for more people of colour, you know?”