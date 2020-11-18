Prince William Says Investigation Into Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview Is ‘Step In The Right Direction’

Prince William is welcoming the investigation into the Panorama interview his mother, Princess Diana, did and how journalist Martin Bashir obtained it.

Last month, Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, claimed that Bashir created false bank statements to show that a staff member was leaking information to the press.

At the time, the BBC said that their “internal records from the time indicate that Martin had met the Princess of Wales before the mocked-up documentation existed.” However, since Bashir is ill and unable to respond, they could not directly ask him.

Then more recently announcing that they “are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation.”

“The independent investigation is a step in the right direction,” Prince William said in a statement Wednesday evening. “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

The BBC has hired former British Supreme Court Judge John Dyson to lead the investigation.

“The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation,” said Tim Davie, BBC Director-General earlier on Wednesday. “Formerly Master of the Rolls and a Justice of the Supreme Court, Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process.”

Earl Spencer isn’t the only one to call out the BBC, Diana’s dear friend Rosa Monckton slammed the media powerhouse and blamed them for Diana’s untimely death.

“For the BBC, our national broadcasting corporation, to behave in this devious and underhand way is just as bad as any of the hunting pack of paparazzi,” she told the Daily Mail.