Debbie Allen On The Future Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ‘I Think It Can Keep Going’

Debbie Allen hopes “Grey’s Anatomy” will keep going.

The actress, 70, who plays Dr. Catherine Avery/Fox on the hit medical drama, joined Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” and discussed the show’s future after 17 successful seasons.

“How much longer do you think ‘Grey’s’ will go?” Cohen asked.

“The show is better this year than ever,” Allen said.

Adding, “This was supposed to be out last year but I’m not sure… I think it can keep going.”

Allen’s comments come just days after “Grey’s” won big at the People’s Choice Awards. Not only did the series win TV Show but Ellen Pompeo also took home Female TV Star for her role as Meredith Grey.

Allen has been a series regular on “Grey’s” since 2011 as Dr. Jackson Avery’s (Jesse Williams) mother. As of season 12, she served as an executive producer.

“Grey’s Anatomy” has been on the air since 2005.