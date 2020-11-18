Jane Krakowski To Host Reboot Of ‘Name That Tune’ For Fox

The Fox network is reviving classic musical game show “Name That Tune”, with “30 Rock” star Jane Krakowski as host.

The show — in which contestants must guess a song title after hearing just the first few notes — originally began as a radio show in 1952, before coming to television. The show was then revived in the 1970s and again in the ’80s.

The original versions featured a live orchestra, and the new “Name That Tune” will carry on that tradition by featuring an in-house band led by former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson.

“We’re thrilled to bring the iconic musical game show ‘Name That Tune’ back to television with this updated revival. It’s been beloved the world over for decades and we can’t wait for a new generation of families to get to play along with the classic series at home,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials. “With the captivating Jane Krakowski as host, alongside band leader Randy Jackson, the Big Dawg himself, this surely will be a harmonious pairing.”

According to Fox’s release, each hour-long episode will feature two standalone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band.

“Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round,” the release explains. “The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

This marks Krakowski’s return to Fox after an absence of nearly 20 years when she played lawyer Elaine Vassal in the network’s “Ally McBeal”.

“Name That Tune” premieres Wednesday, Jan. 6.