First Look At Zendaya And John David Washington In Netflix’s ‘Malcolm & Marie’

Netflix has shared the first photo from “Malcolm & Marie”, the hugely anticipated new movie starring John David Washington and Zendaya.

Back in July, Deadline reported that the actors spent two weeks working on the top-secret project, helmed by Sam Levinson, creator of Zendaya’s HBO drama “Euphoria”.

The filming took place with full compliance to all “WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA approvals and COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Utilizing a “lean crew,” each member of the cast and crew quarantined for two weeks prior to production, and remained sequestered on the set — an “architectural marvel” situated on a 33-acre property” — for the duration of the shoot.

“For two weeks, cast and crew wore masks, social distanced, had their own separate dwellings with individual HVAC units, took hikes, rehearsed in the parking lot, and ate in designated spots food prepared by a chef who had been quarantined with the group,” reported Deadline. “No one was allowed to leave the property.”

At the time, Zendaya shared a photo on Twitter.

Along with the release of the first-look photo, Netflix also offered a description of the upcoming film.

“Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success,” states the Netflix synopsis.

“The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love,” the synopsis continues. “Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.”

No release date has yet been set.