LaKeith Stanfield Talks Racism In Film With The Hollywood Reporter: ‘This Business Can Be Very Racist’

With roles in “Get Out”, “Knives Out”, “Selma” and more, LaKeith Stanfield is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors.

The actor joined the Hollywood Reporter for an in-depth conversation about racism in the industry, explaining even he’s “had to take roles that sucked, or do things that were stereotypical, or do things they didn’t like in order for us to be here.”

He continued, “The kinds of stories you get in this business can be very racist. I’m not saying that I think society is super racist or anything, but there are definitely things that are ingrained into the fabric of how we tell stories in this country, especially in cinema, that have a racist history.”

But those experiences have made Stanfield a better actor, even developing his own methods.

“If that means I need to stay in character when the cameras aren’t rolling, then I will,” he explained. “If I have to read one line 1,500 times, then I do that. If I have to play a homeless man, I might need to go out there for a while.”

Next up for Stanfield is “Judas And The Black Messiah” which will reunite him with his “Get Out” co-star Daniel Kaluuya.

“This is someone who infiltrated the Black Panther Party, someone most people would think is a terrible human,” the star said of his upcoming role. “But he is a human. And he’s multifaceted. If I had made different decisions, I might be this exact same guy.”

