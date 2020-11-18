Timothee Chalamet Shows Off Handmade Gifts Sent To Him By Fans

Timothee Chalamet is celebrating “fan box day,” the day when he digs into all the stuff that he’s been sent by his adoring fans.

As the Daily Mail reports, the “Call Me By Your Name” actor, 24, showed off all his gifts on Instagram Stories, with photos revealing the talent of some of his fans.

He highlighted all the boxes that were going to be tackled, indicating Chalamet receives a lot of love — and packages — from his fans.

One photo featured some sequined pillows and a white t-shirt, all emblazoned with his face.

Another photo featured a handmade, blue-glazed clay coffee mug, featuring the titles of some of his movies.

Another fan sent a very personal gift: a book of photos taken in Crema, Italy, where “Call Me By Your Name” was filmed, along with a handwritten personal letter.

In addition, a fan gave him a tapestry depicting a scene from one of his films.

