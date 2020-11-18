Matthew McConaughey Recalls ‘Snot’ Kiss With Kate Hudson That She Deemed Her Worst Ever

Last month, Kate Hudson appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop Podcast”, where the two actresses compared their worst onscreen kisses.

Hudson chose her smooches with Matthew McConaughey, with whom she co-starred in “Fool’s Gold” and “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days”, singling out one from “Fool’s Gold” in which they were in the ocean after a plane crash, and “he just had snot all over his face.”

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, McConaughey offers his comments. While he doesn’t necessarily disagree, he does explain what took place.

“In ‘Fool’s Gold’, it’s like, ‘Okay, here’s the scene: You’re in the middle of the ocean. You go under the water, so on “Action,” go into the water and then come up out of the water like you’re gasping for air. You’re glad to be alive! Then you look at each other and you swim to each other and go into an embrace,’” he explained.

Pointing out that there was “a lot of salt water and snot and all kinds of stuff that are in between all those, and so you’re doing that and you’re like, ‘Okay, I think that worked, but did that look any good?’ They’re like, ‘No, we better do another take.’”

He added: “So there were always, like, elements that made it harder to have a… We never got to have our nice romantic kiss yet… there’s still time.”