Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence After Death Of Son Bobby Jr. At 28

Rest in peace, Bobby Brown Jr. The 28-year-old son of Bobby Brown died on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Bobby Jr. was found dead at his home in the Los Angeles area, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, authorities do not believe foul play was involved.

On Thursday, Brown released a statement through his lawyer.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” the singer said. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Brown’s lawyer, Christopher Brown, Esq. of Brown & Rosen LLC, added: “Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well a couple days before his death, with flu-like symptoms. This is a tragic loss and we will be letting the authorities conduct their investigation of his death.”

The attorney stated that there will be no further comments.

“I love you forever King,” Bobby Jr.’s brother, Landon, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Bobby Jr., one of Bobby’s seven children, was born in 1992, at the end of the singer’s 11-year on-off relationship with Kim Ward. Bobby’s daughter Bobbi Kristina, whose mother was Whitney Houston, was born in 1993.

Bobbi Kristina was found face-down in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015. After spending nearly six months in a coma, she died in hospice care on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22. She was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012.

Bobby honoured Bobbi Kristina on the five-year anniversary of her death in July.

“There’s no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you,” he wrote on Instagram.

See more in the video below.



MORE FROM ET:

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex, Dies of Reported Drug Overdose

Bobbi Kristina Brown: A Tragic Timeline

Bobby Brown Marks 5-Year Anniversary of Bobbi Kristina’s Death