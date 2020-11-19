Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion Among Artists Honoured At 2020 Apple Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby were the big winners at the 2020 Apple Music Awards.

Swift was crowned Songwriter of the Year at the second annual awards, which recognizes the best and boldest musicians of 2020 and their enormous impact on global culture.

The “Cardigan” hitmaker said in a press release: “Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting, but I think it’s really special this particular year because songwriting was the one thing that kept me connected to my fans.

“It means a lot to me because the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the emotional exchange, is what has really kept me going this year. So I really want to say thank you to the fans for that, and to everyone at Apple Music, thank you for everything that you do.”

Lil Baby nabbed the gong for Artist of the Year, while Megan Thee Stallion was honoured with the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award.

Roddy Ricch was handed the Top Song of the Year award for “The Box”, as well as nabbing the Top Album of the Year gong for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

Roddy Ricch said: “My first phone was the iPhone. It’s crazy making music could get me to the point where a platform like Apple could honour me or put me on a pedestal. I just appreciate Apple Music to the farthest extent. Winning this award motivates me to work even harder. This is confirmation that I am on the right track and doing what I gotta do to be the greatest in my own right.”

Stallion added, “I am so excited to be the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. This is a really big accomplishment for me. Apple Music has been rocking with me for so long, even before making me an Up Next artist, and I am just very appreciative and very grateful. I will forever love ya’ll as much as ya’ll love me.”

“This year has changed me a lot. Now that I’m an artist, I feel like my voice can get heard through my music and I needed to say something. And my fans listened. So thank you to my fans and thank you to Apple Music for giving me a special way to connect to my fans,” Lil Baby shared.