Hugh Grant Says His Wife Has ‘Never Liked’ His Rom-Coms, Reveals Which Film He Thinks Is His ‘Masterpiece’

Hugh Grant may be one of the greatest British heartthrobs of all time, but the 60-year-old actor’s wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, was never a fan of his hit rom-coms.

During a Wednesday appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, Grant — who has starred in “Notting Hill”, “Love Actually”, and “Bridget Jones’ Diary” — opened up about how his wife of two years is much more interested in his dramatic work, like his new mini-series, “The Undoing”.

“My wife is the man in our house, really. She likes violent films, gangster films while I’m sitting there watching ‘Roman Holiday’ or ‘The Sound of Music’ or something,” he quipped. “So she’s never liked those films I did in the past, which are all romance and stuff. But now she’s starting to get a taste for [my work].”

He noted that while Anna “did like” “The Undoing”, it had little to do with her husband’s appearance in the show.

“She’s in love with the murdered lady’s husband, played by Ismael Cruz Cordova, and she’s very in love with the cop, Edgar Ramírez’ part,” he said.

Later in the interview, host Meyers praised Grant for his role as the villain in the 2018 film, “Paddington 2”, noting that it’s a highly underrated movie.

“That film, when I first saw it, I thought, it’s actually, it is a kind of masterpiece, even if you extract me. [Director] Paul King made a masterpiece,” Grant conceded. “I believe it’s the only film on Rotten Tomatoes with 100 percent in the world. So I’m proud to be in it.”

So are Grant’s young children fans?

“I was convinced they would [like it], so I set up a special screening for them. That takes a whole cinema, I have hundreds of children,” he joked. “And I got them all in there and they pretty much hated it. They kept whispering to me, ‘Why are you in it so much?'”

The father of five took his kids’ disapproval in stride, joking, “I make them like it now. They have to watch it every night and tell me how good I am, otherwise they don’t get fed.”

He also revealed that his own dad, James Grant, was a bit confused by the CGI animation for the beloved Paddington bear.

“My father’s 90 and I took him to the big premiere at Leicester Square in London, and he sat next to me and halfway through the film he turns to me and said, ‘Is that a real bear?'” Grant said, laughing. “And I had to go, ‘Well, no, dad, no ’cause he’s talking.'”

