Jimmy Fallon Channels His Inner Harry Styles For Vogue ’73 Questions’ Parody

Jimmy Fallon shows off his unique style, Harry Styles to be exact.

Capitalizing on the fanfare of Styles’ recent Vogue cover appearance, Fallon did a parody of the publication’s popular “73 Questions” segment on “The Tonight Show”. The comedian went all out, styling his hair, rocking tons of jewelry and incorporating women’s clothing.

The interviewer threw a softball at Jimmy Styles to start: “How’s your day been so far?”

“Well I stepped into a rain puddle and accidentally got a ladybug wet, cried about it for hours after,” Fallon replied, “But… I think I made things right because that ladybug is going on tour with me as my opening act.”

He described his favourite meal as a “bowl of cream topped with drizzled raw honey straight from the bee colony I’m friends with and a handful of swizzle berries.”

“Thanks for stopping by,” he smiled at the conclusion of the parody. “And remember, treat people with kindness.”