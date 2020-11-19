Cardi B Calls Out ‘Cry Babies’ Complaining About Her Being ‘Billboard’ Woman Of The Year

Trolls will not get the better of Cardi B.

This week, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was announced as the honouree of Billboard‘s Woman of the Year award at the magazine’s upcoming “Women in Music” event.

But almost immediately, online haters came to the surface, criticizing Billboard on the pick, and Cardi wasn’t having any of it.

She took to Instagram with a video thanking the magazine, and calling out the “cry babies” complaining about her winning the award.

“For you cry babies like, ‘What? She only got one song.’ Yeah, I got that song, b***h!” Cardi said. “You know the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most, the one that had Republicans crying on Fox News, the one that is about to be six-times platinum in three months!”

The rapper also pointed to her political activism as an example of her influence of culture in 2020.

“For over a year, I’ve been influencing and using my platform for y’all to vote, not just for when Joe Biden was going against Trump,” she said. “I’ve been informing y’all about y’all’s senators, midterm elections, using my money to meet up with these candidates like Bernie, flying out, tired after shows. Yeah that’s me, b***h.”

She added, “I wanted a change, and that’s exactly what the f**k I did. I’m just that bitch. Eat it up with a spoon.”

The “2020 Billboard’s Women in Music” event will stream live on Dec. 10.