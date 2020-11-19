First Look At Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen And Daisy Ridley In Long-Delayed ‘Chaos Walking’

The long-awaited trailer for the dystopian sci-fi “Chaos Walking” has arrived.

Based on Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go, the first of Patrick Ness’ trilogy of YA novels, it hasn’t been a smooth journey from page to screen. With a star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Cynthia Erivo and Demián Bichir, “Chaos Walking” was greenlit way back in 2016, with filming taking place in 2017.

Following poor test screenings, the $100 million epic was scheduled for reshoots in 2018, but with Holland and Ridley involved in major movie franchises, the filming schedule was pushed to 2019. Now, the final result is nearly ready for audiences.

RELATED: Tom Holland, Zendaya Arrive In Atlanta As ‘Spider-Man 3’ Production Set To Begin

Set in a colony world in the distant future where a mysterious power nicknamed “The Noise” has wiped out every female on the planet and given men the ability to read the minds of not only one another, but also animals. One day, Viola (Ridley) crash-lands on the planet and meets Todd (Holland), who vows to protect her after discovering he can’t hear her thoughts, discovering she may hold the key to the secrets of the new world.

Directed by Doug Liman, “Chaos Walking” will arrive in theatres on Jan. 22, 2021.

Check out more images from the film below.

Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate