Mindy Kaling Reveals The Thoughtful ‘Surprise’ Baby Gifts She Received From Reese Witherspoon

On top of all Reese Witherspoon’s many awards, Mindy Kaling has now said her “A Wrinkle In Time” co-star is the best at buying baby gifts.

Kaling welcomed her second baby, a boy named Spencer, in September amid the coronavirus pandemic. She’s also mom to a baby girl called Katherine, whom she welcomed in 2017.

Referencing her other “Wrinkle In Time” co-star Oprah Winfrey’s epic gift for Katherine, Kaling told PopSugar who sent the best present this time around, “Listen, that gift from Oprah was pretty hard to top. I will say that, and this is maybe unsurprising… Reese.”

“I felt like the minute I got back from the hospital, there was a gorgeous gift for Spencer, with beautiful clothes and toys,” she shared. “And this is why you know a gift is from Reese Witherspoon — she also got my older kid something.”

Kaling added, “My daughter, who didn’t do anything, got all these beautiful clothes and toys, too. And she sent us food, so we didn’t have to cook for four days. So, that’s to me just a very Reese Witherspoon-type present where it’s thoughtful but in a very macro way. Like, she really knows what’s going on in your life. That was impressive to me.”

Her comments come after she told Stephen Colbert what Winfrey bought her to welcome her first child during an interview back in 2018.

Winfrey’s gift turned out to be an ornate wooden bookcase in the shape of a castle, packed with children’s literature and each book inscribed with “Katherine’s Book Club.”

“It straight-up sucks compared to what Oprah gave me and I mean that with love,” Kaling told Colbert referencing the gift he sent her. “The bookcase was carved in the shape of an old-timey castle. It’s such a nice present! And yours was such a nice present.”