Sia Says ‘Hey Boy’ On Newly Released Single And Releases ‘Music’ Teaser

The wait is over for new Sia music.

The nine-time Grammy-nominated musician released the single and lyric video for her new jam, “Hey Boy”, on Thursday. The song is featured on Sia’s upcoming eight studio album, Music – Song From And Inspired By The Motion Picture.

RELATED: Sia Teases New Song ‘Hey Boy’ With Help From Maddie Ziegler

“Hey Boy” is a thumping track, one of 14 on the upcoming project. The new song is produced by Jesse Shatkin, who also contributed as a writer alongside Sia and Kamille.

Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture album will be released on Feb. 12. The Music film starring Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr. premieres sometime that month.