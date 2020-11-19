Isla Fisher And Jillian Bell Make Christmas Magic In ‘Godmothered’ Trailer

The Christmas comedy “Godmothered” is here to bring a little bit of magic to the holidays – even when you’re at home drinking wine in your sweats.

“All good fairytales start with ‘Once upon a time something amazing happened while she was drinking wine in her sweatpants,'” Jillian Bell’s wannabe fairy godmother says in the trailer for the new Disney+ comedy with Isla Fisher.

In the flick, Bell stars as Eleanor, a fairy godmother-in-training who learns her profession is facing extinction in today’s modern world. Determined to prove that little girls still need some magical help from time-to-time, Eleanor finds a mislaid letter from 10-year-old Mackenzie and decides to make her wishes come true. Unfortunately for Eleanor, a little miscalculation means Mackenzie is no longer a distressed kid, but a frenzied single 40-something mom (Fisher) who has given up on her dreams of finding her “happily ever after.” Determined to give Mackenzie a “happiness makeover,” Eleanor isn’t ready to give up just yet.

The enchanted Christmas comedy will arrive on Disney+ on Dec. 4.