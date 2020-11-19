Vanessa Kirby Talks Witnessing A Live Birth To Prep For ‘Pieces Of A Woman’ Role

Vanessa Kirby get a firsthand look at what going through labour is really like.

The “Pieces of a Woman” star is getting awards buzz for her role in the film, and this month she’s on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, opening up about making the searing parental drama.

In the movie, Kirby plays a woman who opts for a home birth, but things go very wrong at the hands of her flustered midwife.

“I started watching everything I could find. Endless documentaries, home birth videos, but everything was so sanitized; everything was so edited,” she says of trying to prep for the part.

The 32-year-old ended up shadowing an obstetrician and watching an actual live birth in the delivery room.

“I watched her for six hours go through a really difficult labor, no painkillers, forceps. It got really, really difficult,” she recalls. “I watched her go on a completely lone journey, like an odyssey, through the most primal, almost divine… and I saw the power and the fear in all of it. I came away far more of a woman in appreciating the sacredness of the feminine in a way that I don’t think I had fully realized. I feel like I had lived something in human experience I hadn’t lived before.”

She adds, “It brought everything that I sort of had known intellectually into being, which is, this is like the magnificence of being a woman, and its creation essentially… it almost gave birth to the film inside my heart.”

The actress also talks about how she believes art can function for people during times of real crisis.

“I know that in my experience, whenever I’ve had the most difficult times, I think you want to transcend it, so you can search more,” she explains. “So, when people say to me ‘God, this must have been so hard,’ I say actually, ‘It was truly the most profound experience.’ Because I got to go to a place that I hadn’t been before, and that changed me, you know?”