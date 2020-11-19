Kurt Russell Explains Why He Keeps His Political Opinions Private

You’re not likely to hear anything about politics from Kurt Russell.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the “Escape from L.A.” star explained why he prefers to keep his political opinions to himself.

“I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters. That’s what we do,” Russell said. “As far as I’m concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character. There’s no reason entertainers can’t learn just as much as anybody else about a subject, whatever it is. But I think that what’s sad about it is that they lose their status as a court jester. And I’m a court jester. That’s what I was born to do.”

Russell’s wife and “Christmas Chronicles 2” co-star Goldie Hawn chimed in to say that the actor is “not always funny.”

“A court jester isn’t always funny,” he responded. “A court jester is the only one who can walk into the castle and put the king down as long as he doesn’t hit too close to home,” he said, adding, “I think that’s been a big, important part of all cultures throughout history, and I’d like to see it stay in ours.”